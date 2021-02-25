Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 4.4%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRAUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

