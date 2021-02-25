TravelNote Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $9,845.25 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.73 or 0.00500505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00083388 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00489247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071556 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

