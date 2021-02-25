Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.01

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.21. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 68,125 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $177.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TREC)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
