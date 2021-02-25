Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as low as C$2.31. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 13,415 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34.

In other news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$85,598.16.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

