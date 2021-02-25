Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Jonestrading

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 141,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,070. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

