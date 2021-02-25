Trexquant Investment LP Buys 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $45.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,038.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,926.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,706.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

