Trian Investors 1 (LON:TI1) Shares Down 0.4%

Trian Investors 1 Limited (LON:TI1)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). Approximately 8,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 309,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.65.

Get Trian Investors 1 alerts:

In other Trian Investors 1 news, insider Christopher Sherwell bought 27,775 shares of Trian Investors 1 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £30,274.75 ($39,554.15).

Trian Investors 1 Limited, through its subsidiary Trian Investors 1 Midco Limited, invests in various companies. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trian Investors 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trian Investors 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.