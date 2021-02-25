Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCW. Evercore raised their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

TSE TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,301. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

