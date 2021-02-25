Tricia Plouf Sells 1,269 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $7.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.72. 364,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,615. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2,367.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

