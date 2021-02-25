Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 25,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.