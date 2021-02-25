Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,561 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

