Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 1,163,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 644,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The firm has a market cap of $314.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

