TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,997. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.80.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

