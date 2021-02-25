TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.
Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,997. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.80.
About TriMas
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.