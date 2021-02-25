Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $5.74. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 167,817 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 230,536 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

