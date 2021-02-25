TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Down 12.1%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.91 and last traded at $43.54. 5,948,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,247,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.