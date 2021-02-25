Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

