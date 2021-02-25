Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

