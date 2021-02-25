TriumphX Price Hits $0.48 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00494050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00463153 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

