trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 12.4%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price fell 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.16. 7,714,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 5,410,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

