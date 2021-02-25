TRON Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

