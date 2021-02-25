Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 12,516,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,292. Tronox has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

