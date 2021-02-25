Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.04. 12,516,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 731% from the average session volume of 1,506,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

