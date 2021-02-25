TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $2,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $1,554,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

