TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TrueCar updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 106,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,124. The stock has a market cap of $563.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

