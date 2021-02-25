TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $6.08. TrueCar shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 38,492 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

