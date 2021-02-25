TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $161,517.61 and $10,439.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

