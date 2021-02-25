TrueFeedBack Price Down 7.4% This Week (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $304,669.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00708346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003672 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.