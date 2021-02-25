Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $71,932.58 and approximately $3,878.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.67 or 0.00733521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00037016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

