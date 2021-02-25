TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (BATS:AUGZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (BATS:AUGZ) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 35,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.