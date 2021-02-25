TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $346.88 million and $107.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 347,145,638 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

