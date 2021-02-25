Truist Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

FRPT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $154.79. 18,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,534. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 265,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 417.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

