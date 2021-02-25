Truist Raises SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $186.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $7.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.99. 5,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,113. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 58.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

