Truist Securiti Weighs in on TopBuild Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $203.59 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average of $179.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $34,129,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $21,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

