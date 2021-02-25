Truist Securiti Weighs in on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

