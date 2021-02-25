TrumpCoin Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $189,520.47 and $11.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.51 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001958 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

