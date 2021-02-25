Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth Sells 5,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 364,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,615. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2,367.41 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 231,672 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.