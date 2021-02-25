Trust Wallet Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.75 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $141.79 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

