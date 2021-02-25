TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $202.93

TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.93 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74). TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 157,273 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25.

About TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.