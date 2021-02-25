TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TTEC by 19.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of TTEC opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

