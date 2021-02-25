TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 70,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

