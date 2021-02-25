Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.07

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.07 and last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 180447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.