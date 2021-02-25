TurtleCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $361,629.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $361,629.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 226.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,229,196,082 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

