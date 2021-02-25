Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Twilio by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 103,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

TWLO traded down $23.79 on Thursday, hitting $385.17. 64,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

