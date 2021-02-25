Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $31.37 on Thursday, reaching $377.59. 2,778,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,341. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

