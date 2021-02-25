Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.40. 28,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.33. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after buying an additional 239,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,259,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,512 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

