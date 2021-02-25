Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $440.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.33. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

