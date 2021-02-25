Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded down $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $405.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.24 and a 200-day moving average of $314.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.