Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

Twilio stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.24 and a 200 day moving average of $314.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

