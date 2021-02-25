Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Macquarie

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Macquarie from $420.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

TWLO traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.21. 15,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 199.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $7,860,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

