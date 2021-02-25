Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $360.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.21. 15,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.33. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,860,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

